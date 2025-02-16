Actress, 24, Found Dead: Police Investigating Kim Sae-ron’s Unexpected Passing

Actress Kim Sae-ron is dead, according to police sources speaking to Yonhap News Agency. She was 24.

An unnamed friend arrived at Sae-ron’s home in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, at 4:55 p.m. local time after previously making plans to meet up with the actress. The friend found Sae-ron’s remains in the home and contacted police, who are now investigating the death. The cause of death and manner of death are unclear, though an unnamed official effectively ruled out foul play when speaking with YNA.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kim Sae-Ron attends the ‘Love Playlist’ Season 4 Premiere on June 12, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by THE FACT/Imazins via Getty Images)

“We have not found any signs of foul play as of yet,” the source said, “but we are investigating the circumstances of the death.”

Sae-ron is known internationally for her work on Netflix’s Bloodhounds, as well as roles in many other Korean shows and movies. Her filmography includes The Man from Nowhere, A Girl at My Door, The Queen’s Classroom and Snowy Road. She also hosted Show! Music Core.

Outside of her career, drew massive media attention due to a 2022 DUI scandal. The young actress was driving drunk and crashed a vehicle, damaging property and causing a sizeable power outage. She faced severe public scrutiny and had to effectively pause her career as a result.



Also made headlines in 2024 due to a rumored relationship with actor Kim Soo Hyun, who was more than a decade older than her. However, she overall tried to lower her profile due to the charges levied against her.

“Kim Sae Ron spends her time reflecting on her past mistakes and trying to reboot her acting career,” an early 2024 Newsen report stated. “Although she has been on hiatus for two years, we do not know when she will have the opportunity to make a comeback, but we hope she will evolve into a more mature actor.”