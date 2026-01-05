Actor Who Appeared in ‘Wicked’ and on ‘SVU’ Dies of Cancer: Bret Shuford Was 46

Actor and influencer Bret Shuford has died. He was 46.

Shuford died from a rare cancer on Saturday morning, according to a post from his husband Stephen on their joint Instagram page. He was diagnosed this past summer with Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) and T-Cell Lymphoma, two unusual disorders that ravage an individual’s immune system.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that early this morning we said goodbye to the most amazing man, husband and Papa in the universe,” a post from his husband Stephen read. “Bret Hanna-Shuford left this world peacefully with love surrounded by his family. Our hearts are broken but we will continue to make him proud of us…”

Broadway Husbands, the Instagram page run by the couple, featured the two sharing their lives as actors and fathers to their three-year-old son Maverick. It has over 250,000 followers on Instagram.

Previously, a GoFundMe to help Shuford pay for the cost of treatment began on August 29, 2025.

Shuford was best known for starring in Broadway productions of Wicked from 2019 to 2020, alongside his roles in other plays like Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

He also appeared in small roles for popular TV shows like Only Murders in the Building, The Good Fight, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Fans of Rockstar’s iconic video game Red Dead Redemption 2 will recognize him, too, as any time protagonist Arthur Morgan is fighting the Laramie gang they’ll be hearing Shuford’s voice lines.

Despite his health struggles, Shuford remained upbeat throughout, giving his followers an update as recently as this past Christmas.

“Merry Christmas to all of you! We are so grateful for your love and support! Looking forward to a new year and hope to see you all soon,” he wrote. “Sending love!”