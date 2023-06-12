Actor Breaks Leg While Filming New Action Movie

Director Ali Abbas Zafar's Indian Hindi-language action thriller film Bloody Daddy is earning rave reviews from critics, but a brutal fight scene in the movie not only left the characters with injuries, but also resulted in a real-life injury to one of the cast members. Actor Rajeev Khandelwal walked away from filming with a broken leg following a painful on-set injury that required a trip to the hospital.



The scary incident occurred during a fight scene between Khandelwal's on-screen counterpart Shahid Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's Sumair Azad. According to Khandelwal, who spoke to Bollywood Life, he "broke my leg while doing that action sequence." The actor, who did not previously reveal his injury, said the incident took place in the morning, and while he initially believed he "would manage it" and be able to make it through filming the scene, his injury worsened as the day progressed. Khandelwal told the outlet that by evening, Zafar, producer Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Kapoor made the decision to take the actor to the hospital to get an MRI.

Although Khandelwal's injury was so severe that doctors told him "he should get operated on right away," the actor encountered some complications. Khandelwal told Bollywood Life that when he called his orthopaedic in Bombay, he was told surgery was not possible "because of swelling." Despite the painful injury, as well as Zafar and Mehra's encourangement to rest and recover and return to filming later, Khandelwal continued filming, this time sporting a brace.



"I knew that there was so much money at stake, I had to do it," the actor shared of the scene, which was reportedly one of the most extensive and expensive scenes of the movie. The fight scene was filmed over a period of two, two and a half days. Khandelwal said that just a day after suffering the injury, he returned to set with a knee brace and managed to complete filming of the scene with the help of body doubles.

An adaptation of the 2011 French film Sleepless Night, Bloody Daddy centers around a loving father who will do anything to protect his family. When his child is kidnapped, he embarks on a dangerous journey to save him. The cast also includes Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Ankur Bhatia, and Vivan Bhatena.