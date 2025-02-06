Actor Liang Youcheng Dies Suddenly at 27

Chinese actor Liang Youcheng has died. Known for his roles in dramas like Echo of Her Voice and My Heart, Youcheng passed away in a hospital reportedly of complications from Influenza A on Thursday, Jan. 30, the second day of the Chinese New Year, according to China Press. He was 27.

The young star was initially diagnosed with the common flue, but as his condition rapidly deteriorated, he was taken to the hospital. Youcheng was ultimately diagnosed with a central nervous system infection, which led to his sudden passing. A central nervous system (CNS) infection is an acute or chronic inflammatory disease of the brain and spinal cord typically caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites, per the National Library of Medicine. Reports suggest his passing may have been linked to complications from an influenza A infection, though this has not been confirmed.

Youcheng’s death comes just days after fellow actor Barbie Hsu, best known for starring as Dong Shancai in the 2001 drama Meteor Garden, died of pneumonia after contracting influenza while on vacation with family in Japan. She was 48. Their back-to-back passings have raised the alarm on influenza and severe complications that can arise from the illness.

Following Hsu’s death, The South China Morning Post reported that there had been a sharp increase in people in Taiwan getting the flu shot, with the stock of government-funded flu vaccine in Taipei dropping from 12,000 doses on Monda at noon to just 6,200 by Tuesday morning. Health and welfare minister Chiu Tai-yuan said that as of Tuesday morning, the country had 160,000 doses of government-funded flu vaccines, and priority would be given to senior citizens and those with chronic health conditions, such as heart and lung disease, as well as diabetes and cancer. It’s unclear if similar responses are occurring elsewhere.

Youcheng was known for his starring roles in numerous dramas, including Echo of Her Voice and My Heart. He also starred as Xu Hao in Fantasy Forest.

News of the actor’s sudden passing sparked a wave of tributes online, with one person writing on Facebook, “Rest in Peace, young man. So sad. Deepest condolence to his loved ones.” Another person commented, “Devastating news. So young. Rest in peace.” A third person said, “So sad to hear this news. Too young to die. RIP.”