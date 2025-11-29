Actor Jack Shepherd Has Died

English actor Jack Shepherd has passed away.

Per PA Media, the Wycliffe star died following a “short illness,” his family said in a statement shared with the PA news agency. He was 85.

Born in Leeds on Oct. 29, 1940, Shepherd won a scholarship to Newcastle University to study fine art, later moving to London to study at The Central School for Speech and Drama to study acting. In his 20s, he worked at the Royal Court theatre in London and was involved in numerous productions, including Saved and Narrow Road to the Deep North by Edward Bond. According to his IMDb, Shepherd was awarded “Most Promising Actor of the Year” in 1967 for his performance in David Storey’s restoration of Arnold Middleton.

Shepherd’s first acting credit was in the 1962 film The Girl Swappers in an uncredited role as a hotel night receptionist. After appearing in a handful of shows and films in the ‘60s and early ‘70s, such as Trapped, All Neat in Black Stockings, The Bed Sitting Room, Special Branch, Occupations, and The Girls of Slender Means, Shepherd’s big TV break came in 1976. He was cast as the titular character in the ITV political drama Bill Brand. The show, created by Travor Griffiths, only lasted a single season and 11 episodes, but it earned Shepherd a BAFTA nomination for Best Actor in 1977.

Shepherd was also known for his role as Detective Charles Wycliffe in the ITV series Wycliffe, based on W.J. Burley’s novel series of the same name. Also starring Jimmy Yuill and Helen Masters, it ran for five seasons and two specials from 1993 to 1998. Additional credits include Crown Court, The Devil’s Crown, Masterpiece Theatre Sons and Lovers, Blind Justice, The Play on One, Screen Two, The Golden Compass, Into the Storm, and Rebellion. Shepherd’s final role was in an episode of the TV series Manhunt in 2021.

In addition to acting on-screen, Shepherd acted on stage at the National Theatre in London. He directed The Two Gentlemen of Verona in 1996 at Shakespeare’s Globe and won an Olivier Award for the original production of Glengarry Glen Ross in 1983.

“It is with great sadness we can confirm that the celebrated actor Jack Shepherd passed away yesterday at the age of 85,” a statement from agents Markham, Froggatt & Irwin said. “He died peacefully in hospital after a short illness. His wife and family were with him. Markham, Froggatt & Irwin are very proud and honoured to have been part of Jack’s illustrious career. His passing is a sad loss to us all. Jack is survived by his wife Ann Scott and children Jan, Jake, Victoria, Catherine, and Ben.”