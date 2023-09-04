Actor Gabriel Guevara Arrested on Sexual Assault Charge

Spanish actor Gabriel Guevara, the star of Prime Video's hit teen film franchise My Fault, was arrested at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, Sept. 2. Guevara was taken into police custody by Italian state police in Venice on international arrest warrant following an alleged sexual assault in France. Further details regarding the assault or arrest, which was originally reported by Venice daily La Nuova Venezia, are not available at this time. The court of appeals will rule on the actor's case before he can be extradited. Guevara is currently in protective custody, according to Variety.

Guevara had been in Venice to receive a best young actor award given out by Filming Italy on Sunday, Sept. 3. The Filming Italy prize was on the sidelines of the Venice Film Festival and has nothing to do with the fest itself. Following his arrest, the company canceled the award as a "precautionary measure" pending the outcome of the case against him, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Venice Film Festival also released a statement addressing the incident on X, formerly Twitter.

"#LaBiennaleDiVenezia would like to specify that the presence in #Venice of Spanish actor #GabrielGuevara, that some press websites have recently reported as being under arrest, was not linked to any activity or production of the 80th Venice International Film Festival," the statement read.

Guevara, whose representatives have not yet commented on his arrest, worked as a model and made his TV debut in the Spanish adaptation of popular Norwegian teen drama Skam, on which he starred as Cristian Miralles Haro. The series follows a group of 16-year-olds throughout their day-to-day live. He is also well-known for his role as Nick in Prime Video's film franchise My Fault, which is based on a popular Wattpad story that was later published as a trilogy. Guevara is set to reprise the role in the upcoming sequels Your Fault and Our Fault, according to the Independent. It is unclear if his arrest will affect those projects. The actor's other credits include How to Screw it All Up, You're Nothing Special, HIT, Dangerous Moms, and Charter. His is also set to appear in Red Flags.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.