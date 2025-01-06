Actor Emilio Echeverría Dead at 80, Known for ‘The Alamo’ and James Bond Film ‘Die Another Day’

Emilio Echevarría, the actor best known for Amores Perros, The Alamo, and the James Bond franchise, has died. He was 80.

According to Excelsior, the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences (AMACC) confirmed the passing and celebrated his work. His role in Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Academy Award-nominated debut closes the trio of stories.

“The AMACC regrets the sensitive death of actor Emilio Echevarría, who forged an enormous career in film and theater. He received three Ariel nominations for his participation as a side actor,” the AMACC wrote.

Echevarria also appeared in Inarritu’s Babel, Alfonso Cuaron’s Y tu mama tambien, Die Another Day, and the 2004 production of The Alamo as Antonio Lopez de Santa Ana. Amores Perros and Babel screenwriter Guillermo Arriaga shared his own tribute on social media.

“Sad news for those of us who loved and admired him. Emilio Echevarría has died,” he wrote. “A tremendous actor and an even better human being. A dear friend. I had the privilege of collaborating with him on several productions. A great man.”

No cause of death is known at this point, but his impact on Mexican cinema isn’t denied. He started his career in 1978 and remained active until his death. Rest in peace.