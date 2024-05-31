Actor Arrested at Border After Allegedly Stabbing Ex 30 Times: Nick Pasqual in Custody

Actor Nick Pasqual has been charged with murder. CBS News reports that 34-year-old allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend multiple times. According to the LA County District Attorney's Office, Pasqual was charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree residential burglary with a person present, and one count of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend, or child's parent. Officials say that if he's convicted on all charges, he could face a maximum life sentence in prison.

ET reported that Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn was the victim. In documents obtained by the outlet, Shehorn previously filed a restraining order against Pasqual prior to the attack. The order revealed that she struggled to get away from her then-boyfriend during a sexual encounter. He allegedly grabbed her by her neck and pushed her against a wall. Three days after the encounter, officers responded to a call around 4:40 a.m. and found a female with stab wounds. She was transported to the local hospital in stable condition, and Pasqual was arrested for attempted murder.

Or, at least, they tried to arrest him. The actor reportedly "fled the scene" and was detained at the border in Texas. Nick Pasqual most recently had an uncredited role in Netflix's Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire. He can also be seen in National Day Riff, America's Most Wanted, Gone, Supah Ninjas, Jobs, How I Met Your Mother, and more.

Fellow makeup artist Jed Dornoff frequently updates Instagram followers on Shehorn's status. As of a day ago, she was making "positive steps to her recovery" and starting to walk again. He mentioned that while it's "still a very long road" for her," Shehorn "is facing it with courage and determination." People can donate now to her GoFundMe to help support her recovery, which is nearing $100,000.

"My thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the victim in this horrific incident," District Attorney Gascón said in a statement. "Our office, including our Bureau of Victim Services, extends our support and resources to her as she embarks on the long and difficult journey of healing from botht he physical and emotional trauma inflicted upon her. This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence. We will ensure that the individual responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions."