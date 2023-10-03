Actor Adam Cheng's Daughter Found Dead in California Apartment

Veteran Hong Kong actor Adam Cheng's oldest daughter, Angelina Cheng, has died. Angelina, the actor's daughter from his first marriage to Lo Wai Yu, was found dead by police in her Southern California home after friends contacted police out of concern for her well-being, according to a HK01 report, per The Star. Angelina is believed to have died by suicide. She was 55.

According to reports, Angelina struggled with depression. Friends from St Bridget Chinese Catholic Church, where Angelina attended, grew concerned in recent days after noticing that Angelina appeared to be in distress, The Straits Times reported. When they were unable to contact her on Sept. 26 and Sept. 27, they contacted police and filed a police report. When officers entered Angelina's apartment, they discovered her dead.

Cheng shared Angelina with Lo Wai Yu. The former couple first met when Cheng was attending an artiste training course in the 1960s. They welcomed Angelina in 1968. Cheng, however, reportedly had limited involvement in his daughter's life. According to reports, Angelina was raised by Lo, though Cheng paid for Angelina's tertiary education and lost contact with her after that. They reunited a few years ago when Cheng was performing in Las Vegas.

Cheng's current wife, Taiwanese actress Koon Jing-wah, told Hong Kong publication ST Headlines that she and the actor, 76, are "dealing with the matter currently." She added that the actor "hasn't calmed down yet."

A memorial service was held for Angelina on Sept. 30 at a U.S. church. As Lo could not be contacted, the church is said to have reached out to Cheng to take care of her funeral arrangements, per Today Online. In her statement to ST Headlines, Jing-wah said she and Cheng were working to contact Lo, who is living in Vancouver, Canada, and were hoping she would come forward to handle the funeral due to legal issues concerning Angelina's estate. Jing-wah added that "some friends managed to contact Lu yesterday and have passed her number to the church."

Along with Angelina, Cheng is also a dad to a daughter, singer Joyce Cheng, with late comedian Lydia Sum. He also has two daughters with Jing-wah. The actor is well-known for his roles in martial arts shows, including The Legend Of The Book And Sword (1976) and Heaven Sword And Dragon Sabre (1978).

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.