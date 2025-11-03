Acclaimed Musician Who Worked With Icons Dead at 73: RIP to Anthony Jackson

Legendary jazz musician Anthony Jackson has died. He was 73.

Jackson died in Staten Island, New York from complications related to Parkinson’s disease.

In his career, he greatly contributed to how bass was used in rock music and was considered one of the best bassists on the continent—to the point where critics referred to him as “one of the masters of the instrument.”

He was well known for playing a six-string bass, with solos that knocked your face off—like on “For the Love of Money” by The O’Jays, which was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Over time, he ended up with working with big names like Quincy Jones, Paul Simon, Steely Dan, Chaka Khan, Billy Paul, Chick Corea, Al Di Meola, Paul Simon, Quincy Jones, Eyewitness, Michel Camilo, Mike Stern, Wayne Krantz, and Hiromi.

Fodera Guitars, a New York City-based music shop, posted a memorial to Jackson on Instagram.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Anthony Jackson — one of the most visionary and influential bassists in the history of our instrument. He pioneered the concept of the six-string ‘contrabass guitar,’ revolutionizing the role of the electric bass in art, jazz, funk, and beyond,” the page said. “We extend our deepest condolences to his family, to his admirers around the world, and to everyone whose life was touched by his music. We will honor him by continuing the pursuit of excellence in our craft — inspired by the example he set. Rest in power, Anthony. The bass world is forever richer for your contributions.”