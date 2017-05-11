Abby Lee Miller Speaks Out After Receiving Her Prison Sentence

Abby Lee Miller is “relieved” to finally get her prison sentence.

The Dance Moms star spoke with Entertainment Tonight in Philadelphia, Penn., immediately after she was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud last June.

“I feel relieved,” she told reporters outside the courthouse. “I feel peaceful.”

She plans on keeping busy while in prison and is working on “pitching a new show.”

“I have been so very successful – maybe that’ll be some time to work,” she continued. “There’s dancing in it!”

Despite her excitement for her future post-prison, she knows it will take time to get used to her new lifestyle.

“There’s a few physical limitations, dietary limitations [in prison], of course, but it’ll be OK,” she said. “It’s a realm of the world I know nothing about. I just know what I know and I do the best I can.”

“I know that I didn’t make the right decisions all the time,” she added. “I think [the punishment’s] just begun.”

After she is released from prison, Miller will have to serve two years probation and live in a place “approved by the probation officer.”

Miller’s lawyers have requested she serve time in California since she resides full-time in Los Angeles. Judge Conti agreed to make that recommendation on Miller’s behalf because it is important she serves in a location “wherever your support would be the strongest.”

