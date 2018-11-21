Aaron Rodgers’ Brother Jordan Slams Him for Not Calling Their Parents After California Fires Broke out Near Home

Aaron Rodgers’ brother, Jordan, of Bachelorette fame, has slammed the pro footballer for not calling their parents after California fires broke out near their home.

In a post on Twitter, Rodgers shared a video encouraging his fan and social media followers to support wildfire relief efforts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Please take a minute to watch this and if you can, take a few seconds to retweet this using the [hashtag #retweet4good.] All the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise,” he captioned the post. “Thank you.”

Please take a minute to watch this and if you can, take a few seconds to retweet this using the #retweet4good

All the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise

Thank you 🙏🏻 #ButteStrong #payitforward pic.twitter.com/iQjMbUIHcI — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 21, 2018

His brother Jordan Rodgers seemed to take issue with his plea, and fired back with a post of his own, taking the Green Bay Packers quarterback to task for not practicing what he preaches.

“PLEASE DONATE, SPREAD AWARENESS & SEND LOVE. But when your own Mom is home alone during the fires, car packed ready to evacuate, & you miss the fundamental first step of compassion; calling your parents to make sure they are safe….,” Jordan commentd. “Everything else just feels like an act.”

PLEASE DONATE, SPREAD AWARENESS & SEND LOVE. But when your own Mom is home alone during the fires, car packed ready to evacuate, & you miss the fundamental first step of compassion; calling your parents to make sure they are safe…. Everything else just feels like an act. //t.co/glzDfqwsKz — Jordan Rodgers (@JRodgers11) November 21, 2018

Many Twitter users have in turn taken issue with Jordan’s choice to “air dirty family laundry in a public forum,” and have tweeted back to him to let him know.

“Taking your grievance with your brother to Twitter, to humiliate and embarrass him when he’s trying to do good, instead of reaching out to him privately and airing dirty laundry like this, helps no one,” one person commented. “Time and place. You own a phone as well.“

Calling him fake when he’s cutting a seven figure check to help those in need, and also using his foundation to raise more money, AND having one of the companies that he represents in advertising, MATCH the funds up to a million? That’s generous, not phony. — ChicksDigScars (@Chezhdchick) November 21, 2018

At this time, Aaron does not appear to have publicly responded to Jordan’s comments.