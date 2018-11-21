Celebrity

Aaron Rodgers’ Brother Jordan Slams Him for Not Calling Their Parents After California Fires Broke out Near Home

Aaron Rodgers’ brother, Jordan, of Bachelorette fame, has slammed the pro footballer for not calling their parents after California fires broke out near their home.

In a post on Twitter, Rodgers shared a video encouraging his fan and social media followers to support wildfire relief efforts.

“Please take a minute to watch this and if you can, take a few seconds to retweet this using the [hashtag #retweet4good.] All the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise,” he captioned the post. “Thank you.”

His brother Jordan Rodgers seemed to take issue with his plea, and fired back with a post of his own, taking the Green Bay Packers quarterback to task for not practicing what he preaches.

“PLEASE DONATE, SPREAD AWARENESS & SEND LOVE. But when your own Mom is home alone during the fires, car packed ready to evacuate, & you miss the fundamental first step of compassion; calling your parents to make sure they are safe….,” Jordan commentd. “Everything else just feels like an act.”

Many Twitter users have in turn taken issue with Jordan’s choice to “air dirty family laundry in a public forum,” and have tweeted back to him to let him know.

“Taking your grievance with your brother to Twitter, to humiliate and embarrass him when he’s trying to do good, instead of reaching out to him privately and airing dirty laundry like this, helps no one,” one person commented. “Time and place. You own a phone as well.

At this time, Aaron does not appear to have publicly responded to Jordan’s comments.

