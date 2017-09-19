‘Breaking Bad’ Star Aaron Paul Expecting His First Child With Wife Lauren

Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren Paul announced on Tuesday that their family will soon be expanding to three — because Baby Paul is on the way.

Hey everyone. Look what I did. Words can’t express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you. ❤️👶🏻 A post shared by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

The 38-year-old dad-to-be shared an Instagram photo of Lauren showing off her baby bump in a long skirt and tied-up shirt.

“Hey everyone. Look what I did,” he wrote in the caption. “Words can’t express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you.”

Lauren also shared the exciting news via Instagram, sharing photos of her and Aaron as kids as well as their baby’s sonogram photo.

“Oh hi,” she captioned the collage of baby photos.

The couple, who met at Coachella, got engaged in January 2012 and tied the knot in May 2013.

Aaron called himself a “hopeless romantic” when it comes to his wife.

“People get in fights because they don’t communicate, because you don’t want to hurt the other person,” he told Elle. “If you do want to hurt the other person, then shame on you – you’re an a-shole. My wife and I do not argue. We communicate. We talk. But we’ve never fought in our entire relationship.”

Oh hi 🐣👶🏼👋🏼! A post shared by Lauren Paul (@laurenpaul8) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

