Aaron Paul Blasts Logan Paul: ‘Go Rot in Hell’

Aaron Paul may share the same last name as Logan Paul, but that’s where the similarities stop between the Breaking Bad star and the YouTuber who infuriated the internet after posting a controversial video over the weekend.

Aaron Paul took to Twitter to slam Logan Paul, even going so far as to tell him to “rot in hell.”

“Dear @LoganPaul, How dare you! You disgust me. I can’t believe that so many young people look up to you. So sad,” Aaron Paul wrote on Twitter. “Hopefully this latest video woke them up. You are pure trash. Plain and simple. Suicide is not a joke. Go rot in hell.”

Over the weekend, Logan Paul uploaded a vlog filmed in Aokigahara, a forest in Japan known as the “suicide forest” due to the number of suicides attempted and completed there. In the clip, Paul and his crew showed what appeared to be the dead body of a man hanging from a tree in their footage.

After immediate backlash, Logan Paul, who has 15 million YouTube subscribers, took the video down and issued an apology on Twitter.

“I’m sorry. This is a first for me,” he wrote. “I’ve never faced criticism like this before, because I’ve never made a mistake like this before.”

“I do this s— every day,” he continued. “I’ve made a 15 minute TV show EVERY SINGLE DAY for the past 460+ days. One may understand that it’s easy to get caught up in the moment without fully weighing the possible ramifications.”

The video in question was titled “We found a dead body in the Japanese Suicide Forest…” and featured Logan Paul and his friends walking into the forest before coming across the body. The Verge reports that the man’s face was blurred, but his hands, clothes and abandoned bag were visible.

Logan Paul issued a viewer discretion warning at the start of the video and noted that he had not monetized the video, which he called “the most real vlog I’ve ever posted on this channel” before telling viewers to “buckle the f— up, because you’re never gonna see a video like this again.”

During the footage, Logan Paul spoke to the camera, saying “Suicide is not a joke. Depression and mental illnesses are not a joke. We came here with an intent to focus on the haunted aspect of the forest. This just became very real.”

After posting his apology, Logan Paul was met with even more backlash, with many unimpressed by his words, including celebrities and other prominent YouTubers. In addition to Aaron Paul, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner took to Twitter to voice her opinion.

“You’re an idiot. You’re not raising awareness. You’re mocking. I can’t believe how self-praising your ‘apology’ is. You don’t deserve the success (views) you have. I pray to God you never have to experience anything like that man did,” Turner wrote.

British journalist and TV personality Piers Morgan called Logan Paul a “heartless little prick.”

Other prominent YouTubers and social media influencers expressed their disgust with Logan Paul‘s video.

New York Magazine shares that the video was viewed 6.3 million times in 24 hours before Logan Paul removed it.