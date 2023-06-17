Aaron Carter's Sister Reportedly Arrested Over Shoplifting, Drug Possession Charges

Nick and Aaron Carter's sister, Bobbie Jean, is facing legal trouble. During the weekend, the 41-year-old was arrested for allegedly shoplifting some items from an arts and crafts store in Florida. Her circumstances quickly worsened once she was found in possession of a potent synthetic opioid drug. On Saturday in Hernando County, Florida, Bobbie Jean was arrested and charged with one count of retail theft and possession of fentanyl. Upon discovering she had stolen $55 worth of stickers and other crafts items from a Hobby Lobby in Brooksfield, Florida, the loss prevention team called the authorities. Police officers escorted her into an office, according to police reports obtained by Page Six, and there they claimed that she "grabbed her purse in panic, removing a powder-blue container and tossing it underneath the LP (loss prevention) desk." The case is said to contain 0.8 grams of purple powder and 1.3 grams of white powder.

A field test later confirmed that the purple powder contained fentanyl. As Bobbie Jean was being transported to jail, she reportedly threatened to "kill" herself and was placed on suicide watch. According to the outlet, the arrest record shows that she was charged with one count of shoplifting and felony possession of a controlled substance [fentanyl]. Bobbie Jean is due to appear in court on July 10 for a retail theft charge. She was placed on a $500 bond. The Carter sibling has been placed on a $2,000 bond for the possession of controlled substances charge and is scheduled to appear in court on July 13, reported The Blast.

Bobbie Jean's parents are Robert Gene Carter and Jane Elizabeth [née Spaulding], and she is their second child and first daughter. The younger sister of Backstreet Boys member Nick, Bobbie has three younger siblings, sister Leslie as well as twins Angel and the late Aaron. She has witnessed the loss of three family members to date, her father, Leslie, and Aaron. Her father passed away at age 65 on May 16, 2017, and Leslie was found unconscious on January 31, 2012, in Robert and his third wife, Ginger Elrod's New York home. The then-25-year-old was later confirmed to have died of a drug overdose. Leslie's death bears some similarities to the passing of her brother Aaron, who was found unconscious in a bathtub in his California home last November. According to the coroner who investigated his death, it was ruled an accidental drug overdose.