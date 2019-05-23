Aaron Carter Walks Back Allegations of Michael Jackson’s ‘Inappropriate’ Actions

Aaron Carter is clarifying his latest comments about Michael Jackson.

The former child star made headlines Monday after a clip surfaced of himself saying Jackson did “one thing” that was “a little bit inappropriate.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

After the comments went viral, Carter took to Twitter Tuesday to clear up his comments.

“Everyone having my back I appreciate you,” Carter wrote on the social media platform. “My reasoning for even speaking on this subject is to tell my truth, be real and to also have his back based on my experiences with Michael. he was an amazing guy, I stand by that. So I ask u not to turn this into something it isn’t.”

The Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition star then responded to a fan that Jackson did do something “a little inappropriate,” but was nothing “sexual.”

“I’m not trying to achieve anything except telling my story to validate he didn’t f—king do anything sexual! Are you all this stupid? Honestly?” He wrote.

The singer also replied to another Twitter user, writing: “AS I’VE SAID. my story VALIDATES in MY OPINION that Michael didn’t do anything sexual to others. (My story HAD to be told in order to protect a man and friend I ACTUALLY KNEW).”

Carter’s comments first surfaced in a clip from the reality series, in which the singer talked about his relationship with Jackson.

“Michael was a really good guy as far as I know, really good guy,” Carter said at the time. “He never really, like, he never did anything that was inappropriate except for one time. There was one thing that he did that was a little bit inappropriate.”

He did not elaborate on what the inappropriate situation entailed, though his tweets at least clarify it wasn’t a sexual impropriety.

The Dancing With the Stars alum has previously been vocal about his defense of Jackson after the release of four-hour documentary Leaving Neverland, in which Wade Robson and James Safechuck came forward with sexual abuse allegations when they were children against the singer.

The former House of Carters star previously told Us Weekly that he believed “All the people who ever said anything about him are just full of crap.”

Jackson’s estate, which sued HBO for $100 million in February, released a statement criticizing the documentary.

“Leaving Neverland isn’t a documentary, it is the kind of tabloid character assassination Michael Jackson endured in life, and now in death. The film takes uncorroborated allegations that supposedly happened 20 years ago and treats them as fact,” the statement read.