Aaron Carter Spent His Thanksgiving Giving Back

Aaron Carter used his Thanksgiving to give back.

The singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a shot of himself preparing food in a kitchen, with his caption revealing that he joined the Project Angel Food drive to help others on Thanksgiving.

“Today, I’m thankful to be able to give back to @ProjectAngelFood,” Carter wrote, adding the hashtags #MonthOfGiving #FoodIsLove and #FoodIsMedicine.

“Happy Thanksgiving to all my fans!” he concluded.

The 29-year-old joined other celebrities including Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, Jason Mikita, Criminal Minds actress Kirsten Vangsness and comedian Charo.

Carter entered rehab in September before leaving for personal reasons, returning in October and completing a 90-day program in California, Us Weekly reported. He recently shared his physical transformation with fans on Instagram.

“This is my before and after pics,” he wrote next to a post featuring two photos of his torso. “I went from 115 to 160 pounds in two months I feel amazing. 2018 I’m ready for you!! My new Music is on its way!”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @aaroncarter