Aaron Carter Says He’s Leaving the US and ‘Can’t Stand’ Donald Trump

Aaron Carter announced that he is moving out of the U.S. this weekend in tweets he later deleted. The singer has been making headlines again with concerns for his mental health on the rise. Now, Carter says that he wants out of the country altogether.

Carter posted a photo of a house on Twitter on Saturday, saying that he was about to buy it. The 31-year-old claimed that he was going to move to Canada, in the hopes of escaping both personal and societal issues. Carter later deleted some of the tweets on this subject, but not all of them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Ok guys I have a BIG announcement, I Found my new home and I’m starting the process on buying this home tomorrow,” Carter wrote. He added the hashtag “we are the north” before continuing: “I’m in the North Pole now! you can’t find me now!”

So I’m about to get a rental car and drive a few hours to go see my new home. I’m move fast. 😈 My Brother in law Mike lives here and my niece Alyssa so I have family here and Nova Scotia is one of my FAVORITE PLACES IN THE WORLd! Plus it makes for shorter flights for Europe tour — Aaroncarter (@aaroncarter) October 5, 2019

Carter finished his tweet with the hashtags “goodbye America” and “northwest territories.” He also included a photo of the house, which may be why this is one of the tweets he deleted.

“So I’m about to get a rental car and drive a few hours to go see my new home,” he went on in a follow up post. “I’m [sic] move fast. My Brother in law Mike lives here and my niece Alyssa so I have family here and Nova Scotia is one of my FAVORITE PLACES IN THE WORLd! Plus it makes for shorter flights for Europe tour.”

In one more tweet, Carter offered some explanation about why he was leaving.

I just purchased this 7 million dollar 💵 Island In Kaulbach Island 🌴 in Halifax. Good luck finding me. These waters get cold. I put 1.5 million down to get away from the drama and make my music. I love you all. #WeAreTheWorld pic.twitter.com/MH1gf1KgLn — Aaroncarter (@aaroncarter) October 6, 2019

“I hope Canada welcomes me and doesn’t treat me the way people do in America it’s really foul,” he wrote. “I had to get out and I moved quick. Pun intended.”

In another deleted tweet, Carter posted a photo of a different house, explaining that he was leaving the U.S., in part, to escape President Donald Trump.

“Now I bought a home here, and I’m leaving all that bulls— behind in America,” he wrote, “I honestly cannot stand my f—ing president and the way my fans treat me there F— that s—.”

Hundreds of millions are watching now and you never know what’s gonna happen next pic.twitter.com/sz8Qz0d2jK — Aaroncarter (@aaroncarter) October 6, 2019

Carter spent some time after that conversing with fans on Twitter about the move and his intentions. The singer spoke openly about his marijuana use, his hopes of starting a family one day and his disdain for American media. He continued on Sunday morning, posting a GIF of Bugs Bunny sawing the U.S. off of the bottom of Canada.

“Hundreds of millions are watching now and you never know what’s gonna happen next,” he wrote.

After that, he posted a photo of a sunlit rural road writing: “Views way up north,” implying that he is now over the border.

Carter has been raising some red flags with fans, friends and family alike. Last month, his brother Nick Carter filed a restraining order against him, stating his fear for Aaron’s mental health on Twitter.

Man I was just fucking with everybody. Y’all take shit wayyyyy to seriously. I hope I’ve made my point. I already purchased a home in Nova Scotia and I honestly do not support @realDonaldTrump it’s time to leave USA & leave the bullshit there and stay puffing on the best BC bud https://t.co/o011rjM6iL pic.twitter.com/YrDxGQW0fd — Aaroncarter (@aaroncarter) October 6, 2019

“In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family,” Nick tweeted.

So far, Carter’s family has not responded publicly to his apparently sudden move up north.