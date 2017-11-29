Aaron Carter Leaves Rehab After Two Months

Pop-singer Aaron Carter has officially left rehab after having been checked in for two months.

I may not be there yet but I’m closer than I was yesterday A post shared by @aaroncarter on Nov 28, 2017 at 2:51pm PST

The 29-year-old checked himself in to the treatment facility back in September, but then had to leave for a short period of time in October to address “several legal and personal matters.”

Although those “matters” were never specificity revealed, Carter did return to the facility later in the month in order to finish his treatment, according to E! News.

Before going in, he shared his plans with his fans and followers on Twitter, writing, “My loved ones, I would like to tell all of you that I will be disappearing for a while to work on myself.”

“I would also like to announce that I am releasing a gift to you on Oct. 27. In time for Halloween, a new version of ‘I Want Candy.’ 4 weeks later, I will be releasing my first single from my new album, LOVE. I’ll see you soon looking amazing and ready to play all my new songs LIVE,” Carter addeed.

“Most importantly, my stressors haven’t subsided with family and this year has been crazy and I need some time off from all of it,” he finally said.

Earlier this year, Carter made headlines after being arrested for DUI. In a television interview following his arrest, the pop star defended himself.

“I don’t need help. What I need is for people to understand that I’m human and I make mistakes just like every other human in this world, but I would never risk my life or my girlfriend’s life. I do not drink. Hire a polygraph person, a professional. Strap me up,” he said.