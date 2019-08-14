Aaron Carter Granted Restraining Order Against Ex-Girlfriend Over Alleged Stabbing Threats

Aaron Carter was granted a restraining order against his ex-girlfriend Lina Valentina after their recent breakup. After Carter claimed that he was physically assaulted by her on multiple occasions, he was given a partial restraining order on Monday. The 31-year-old says that Valentina has threatened to stab him and even carries a knife everywhere she goes. His ex-girlfriend is will be ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from him, with a hearing in September.

“Lina and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Carter said in an official statement with ET. “I was really hoping this would be the one that lasted forever. We had even talked about having kids, but we couldn’t seem to get past our differences and the relationship eventually turned unhealthy. I’ve been through so much the past few years and am trying to learn from my mistakes.”

“I don’t have any regrets being with Lina, and I definitely learned a lot about myself. I think this decision was the mature thing to do. I’m going to keep focusing on my music, my tour and my fans. Hopefully my soulmate is out there somewhere and I’ll meet her soon,” he added.

His breakup isn’t the only reason why Carter’s been making headlines lately. He recently came under fire after allegedly adopting rescue animals, then selling them for profit.

“I think it’s [appalling] that I actually even have to explain myself I’ve rescued many dogs & found many dogs homes,” he wrote while defending himself against allegations. “What I said in my Instagram live video was a joke. Find one dog that I adopted and sold for money, be my guest. WONT HAPPEN. I’m a good person and i deserve respect.”

He then shared more information by telling fans how much money he makes per year as reason why he wouldn’t need to sell for profit.

“And with all due respect I own a home I make over $3 million a year and I don’t need to sell a dog for money so have some respect and don’t try to slander my name because I will defend myself and I will take legal action,” he threatened in a second tweet. “DONT TRY IT. So back the f— off.”

“People & media literally do not stop trying to use my name in a negative context for Clickbait and that is going to change you will know me as the musician and the amazing artist and philanthropist and human being that I am,” he added.