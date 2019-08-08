Aaron Carter’s Family Fears Singer Is Suicidal, Calls Cops for Welfare Check

Aaron Carter’s family reportedly fears the singer is suicidal, and police were called to his home in Lancaster, California on Wednesday morning for a welfare check. Whoever called the police was concerned about the statements Carter made last week, around the time he broke up with his girlfriend, Lina Valentina. Carter believes he is doing fine though.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ the police performed the welfare check because the person told police they believe Carter was a danger to himself and others. They were also concerned he is doing drugs and could overdose.

Sources said Carter was not home when police arrived, but they were still there when he got back home. They determined everything is fine.

Insiders close to Carter told TMZ he thinks Valentina was behind the welfare check. Valentina was reportedly staying with Carter even after they broke up, but Carter kicked her out of the house Wednesday and she became angry.

The “Fool’s Gold” singer’s attorney told TMZ Carter threatened Valentina with legal action if she continues to harass him. Carter, 31, and Valentina started dating last year. Carter told Page Six on Saturday their relationship is over.

“Lina and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Carter said. “I was really hoping this would be the one that lasted forever. We had even talked about having kids, but we couldn’t seem to get past our differences and the relationship eventually turned unhealthy. I’ve been through so much the past few years and am trying to learn from my mistakes.”

Carter added, “I don’t have any regrets being with Lina, and I definitely learned a lot about myself. I think this decision was the mature thing to do. I’m going to keep focusing on my music, my tour, and my fans. Hopefully my soulmate is out there somewhere and I’ll meet her soon.”

The split came as a surprise, since the former couple was at the center of pregnancy and engagement rumors last fall. Carter later denied the rumors, saying that while he wants to have children, they were not expecting.

Carter has struggled with drug abuse in the past, but recently took steps to re-establish his music career with new singles and a new album. In September 2017, police were called to Carter’s home out of fear he was considering suicide. Days later, he checked into rehab.

Last week, Carter made headlines when he was accused of adopting a dog with plans to sell it for a profit. Carter shot down that rumor, insisting he still has the dog.

