Aaron Carter's Mom Shares Death Scene Photos, Demands Investigation Into Son's Death

Aaron Carter's mom, Jane, has publicly shared some photos from the scene of her son's death, and is demanding a deeper investigation into the tragedy. TMZ published the images, showing the bathroom where Carter died. The singer's body is not present in the pictures, but readers should be warned that they are still very graphic.

In addition to the images, Jane also issued a statement, urging law enforcement to consider that her son's death — which was determined to have been caused by an accidental drug overdose — could have had foul play involved. "Still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son Aaron Carter. I want to share these death scene photos with you all because the coroner wrote it off as an accidental drug overdose. They never investigated it as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past. Look at the photos. They were not taken by the police. But they allowed people to go in and out. Although a lot of potential homicide information was there for years. Aaron had a lot of death threats and many many people who were making his life miserable."

TMZ was the first to report Carter's death over the weekend, though, at the time, the local sheriff's office only confirmed that an individual had been found and pronounced dead. The authorities had not yet shared the identity of the deceased. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5.

The former child pop star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home. An autopsy was conducted on Sunday but Carter's cause of death currently remains undetermined. Deadline reports that "additional tests and studies have been requested and the official cause of death will be made once the results are in."

Following Carter's shocking death, his brother Nick Carter — of the '90s pop boy band Backstreet Boys — took to Instagram to memorialize his younger sibling. "My heart is broken," he wrote in the post seen above. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."

Nick continued, "Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth....God,Please take care of my baby brother."