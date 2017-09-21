Cops Rush to Aaron Carter’s Home After Bizarre Phone Call

Law enforcement agents rushed to Aaron Carter’s home after receiving a call claiming that he was under the influence of something, and in fear that the singer was possibly contemplating suicide.

The person that reported the 29-year-old pop artist to the police says that they were on the phone with him when they got the feeling that something was wrong. TMZ reports that one of Carter’s neighbors went to check on him, but no one responded to the door when someone knocked.

In recent weeks, Carter’s health has been a major concern. Earlier this month, he made an appearance on The Doctors to receive STD testing and seek the medical expertise of the on-air team.

Due to his issues gaining weight, Carter’s biggest worries was that he may have contracted HIV.

“I got so skinny, and I’m still so skinny,” Carter said. “That was the biggest one for me.”

Fortunately, his tests came back negative. However, he was told that his system was vulnerable and weak at this time.

“You may be negative, but your system is so weak that it can’t fight off a yeast infection,” Dr. Jorge Rodriguez said.

Also during the episode, the medical team explained that Carter tested positive for benzodiazepine and hydrocodone. The “Sooner or Later” hitmaker said that he used the drugs for anxiety.

“What scares me about that drug panel is that your sister perished from a drug overdose,” Dr. Travis Stork told Carter. “You have a mixture of benzodiazepines with opiates, which is how many people accidentally can die. These medications—and I’m speaking now purely from the doctor’s perspective — can be very, very scary.”

