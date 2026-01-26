A ‘Eurovision’ Favorite Has Died: RIP to Fanny

French singer Fanny Biascamano (known professionally as Fanny) has died. She was 46.

Fanny, best-known for her beloved Eurovision 1997 performance, died just before New Year’s after a struggle with cancer.

She rose to fame in 1991 at just twelve years old in France by participating on the French talent series Sacrée Soirée. Her cover of Edith Piaf’s “L’Homme à la moto” from the show became a top-ten hit in the country and was certified gold. The same year, she released a successful self-titled debut album.

In 1997, she was chosen to represent France at the 1997 edition of the Eurovision song contest. For her performance of “Sentiments songes,” she placed seventh with 95 points.

After her success at Eurovision, she continued touring the globe for the next decade-plus.

Eventually, she became a writer with three published books. Her last two were cookbooks covering the cuisine of various southern regions in France.

Her family announced the news of her death in a statement on Facebook.

“The city of Sète is in mourning,” the statement read. “With deep sorrow, her family, loved ones and friends announce that Fanny has passed away. For those who wish to pay their last respects, the religious funeral service will take place next Saturday, January 3, at 9:30 a.m. at the Saint-Joseph Church in Sète.”