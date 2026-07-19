A ‘Braveheart’ and ‘Indiana Jones’ Actor Has Died: Michael Byrne Was 86

An actor seen in several iconic films recently passed away at the age of 86.

The New York Times reports that Michael Byrne, whose career spanned from the 1970s to the 2020s, died on June 20. A cause of death and place of death were not disclosed.

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Byrne popped up the iconic Indiana Jones film franchise back in 1989’s The Last Crusade. He played the main Nazi officer antagonist, Ernst Vogel.

Michael Byrne as Gellert Grindelwald in ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1’ (Credit: Warner Bros.)

Another role in a legendary feature came in 1995 Mel Gibson hit Braveheart. He appeared as Smythe in the movie. From there Byrne would be recognizable to fans of two more blockbuster franchises: James Bond and Harry Potter.

He played a navy comamnder in the 1997 Bond flick Tomorrow Never Dies and then appeared in 2010’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1. The wizard feature saw him portray an extremely important role in Wizard World lore: Gellert Grindelwald. Grindelwald is the lover-turned-enemy of Albus Dumbledore. The character would go on the be played by Johnny Depp and Mads Mikkelsen in the Fantastic Beasts prequel film series.

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His filmography also included Gangs of New York, The Omen, The Sum of All Fears, Mortdecai, Battlefield Earth, the Bobby Darin biopic Beyond the Sea and the Princess Diana biopic Diana.