English singer Douglas McCarthy has died. He was 58.

The news of his death was announced on the Instagram page of his band Nitzer Ebb, where he was lead singer. No cause of death was given.

In March 2024, McCarthy previously announced his withdrawal from the band’s tour dates after he was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver.

“It is with a heavy heart that we regret to inform that Douglas McCarthy passed away this morning of June 11th, 2025,” the Instagram post read. “We ask everyone to please be respectful of Douglas, his wife, and family in this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding and will share more information soon.”

Nitzer Ebb was one of the biggest EBM (electronic body music) bands in the world, made up of McCarthy, Bon Harris, and David Gooday.

Their debut album, 1987’s That Total Age, was a huge success abroad, and prompted Depeche Mode to tap the band as an opener for their European tour. They achieved success in America after the release of their third album, 1990’s Showtime; that album’s single, “Fun to Be Had,” featured funk legend George Clinton.

After the band’s original run, McCarthy released music with Terence Fixner as the group Fixner/McCarthy, and collaborated with Depeche Mode’s Alan Wilder in the group Recoil. The band reunited in 2007 and released two albums and an EP in between 2010 and 2011. Along the way, they once again opened for Depeche Mode on their 2010 tour.