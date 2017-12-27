9 Celeb Holiday Pajama Photos to Inspire Your Christmas Morning Photos

Most celebrities want to spend Christmas Day just like the rest of us – in their pajamas. The coziest holiday of the year is also a typical family photo op time, but there are ways to make these laid-back pictures look stylish as well. In the age of social media, we can take ideas straight from the stars.

Social media has brought us all closer together, and that means the average person’s photography skills have definitely grown in recent years. Part of that comes from the entertainment industry, where celebrities bring their experience with composition to their day-to-day lives and post online for all to see. That’s especially vital on a chaotic holiday like Christmas, when children don’t want to sit still and no one wants to change out of their fuzzy pajamas. Read on for a look at how today’s stars are spending the holidays – and how they’re sharing those celebrations online.

Pink

Pink posted a photo with Carey Hart and their children last year that had fans in colder climates envious.

Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx showed off his giant family Christmas tree, as well as what might be the world’s biggest onesie. The actor showed off his holiday spirit with the hashtag “#lilblackelf,” though there were no helpers in sight.

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff kept it simple last year, sharing her family Christmas card on Instagram just as she sent it to her own friends and family. It showed a hilarious staged picture of her children tying her and her husband up.

Steph Curry

In eight or ten years, Steph Curry’s kids will either love or hate their parents for taking this photo of them in matching pajamas. The happy family is all smiles, though the dogs look a little jealous.

Nick Lachey

Nick Lachey shared an album of great Christmas homebody shots. It looks like the Dancing With the Stars contestant had a perfect holiday at home with the wife and kids.

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba looked as picturesque as ever with husband Cash Warren and their two kids.

Shawn Booth and Kaitlyn Bristowe

Pass the syrYUPP! #merrychristmas #tradition A post shared by Shawn Booth (@shawn_booth18) on Dec 25, 2017 at 12:45pm PST

Technically, Shawn Booth and Kaitlyn Bristowe are wearing some pajamas in this Christmas pic.

Adrienne Bailon

Adrienne Bailon might get the record this year for most people in one set of matching pajamas.

Jasmine Tookes

Whatever Jasmine Tookes opened right before this picture was taken must have been a pretty excellent Christmas present.