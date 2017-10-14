50 Cent Slams Wendy Williams on Instagram

Yeah bitch, you fucking around in the wrong section. Every time you call me,I’m a show up. #50centralbet A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Oct 13, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson compared Wendy Williams to the Beast from the Beauty and the Beast TV show in his response to a segment about him on her show Friday. He also suggested her husband “deserves” a “side chick.”

Williams ignited the feud by criticizing 50 Cent for hosting a “child support release” party for his 21-year-old son.

In a segment on her show, Williams called out 50 Cent for his antics, as well as his relationship with his son, Marquise Jackson, and Jackson’s mother, Shaniqua Tompkins. Williams was particularly shocked by the Instagram invitation to the party, which read, “Ladies with no kids, Free Admission. Ladies who didn’t collect child support, Free Admission.”

“Marquise, I’m really sorry this is happening for you, because you seem to be a very nice man,” Williams said. She also told him to get his life together.

50 Cent responded by heading to Instagram, first posting a photo of Williams on the beach. In the caption, he referenced tabloid rumors that her husband, Kevin Hunter, is having an affair — though Williams has denied these claims through a spokesperson.

“Wendy williams just told me to get my life together, smh,” 50 Cent wrote. “Your husband is not a bad man. he deserve a side chick for talking to you, you ugly motherf-cker Focus on your own shit b-tch. Oh yeah we in club LUST tonight you’re invited. LOL.”

Next, 50 Cent posted a photo of Williams next to an image of Ron Perlman in makeup for Beauty and the Beast.

“Yeah b-tch, you f-cking around in the wrong section. Every time you call me,I’m a show up,” 50 Cent wrote.

Earlier this week, 50 Cent appeared to take a jab at his own son over child support when he posted a photo of himself as a child.

“Excuse me if I seem a little [insensitive] at times,” he wrote, reports HipHopWired. “I’m different. I came up a little harder than these guys. I make no excuses. I never met my father and my mother got killed when I was 8.”

The rapper later edited the caption to read, “What, my nana said my auntie G can take me out side the church. so I can get some air before I start cutting up because I told her, God just told me we been in here to long. LOL #50centralbet.”