50 Cent Draws Backlash for Insensitive Michael K. Williams Post

50 Cent has drawn some major backlash for a social media post about Michael K. Williams’ death that some feel was insensitive. According to the NY Post, in the since-deleted post by the 46-year-old rapper — whose real name is Curtis Jackson — shared a screenshot of a news story about Williams, who is reported to have died from a drug overdose. “Damn if you didn’t see Raising Kanan check it out that fentanyl is no joke, killing the clientele,” Jackson wrote, promoting the Starz series, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which is loosely based on his childhood in Queens, New York City.

Jackson ended his post by writing, “R.I.P micheal k williams,” misspelling the late actor’s name. He then added hashtags to promote his lines of wine and cognac. While Jackson took down the post, the NY Post was able to grab a few comments from some angry fans. “50 Cent is my favorite rapper ever, but this is disrespectful as hell and corny,” one person wrote. “He is a b— for that, can’t defend the n— no mo.” The upset fan added, “RIP Michael Williams.” Someone else offered, “Idc what anyone says, using someone’s tragic & untimely death to promote your own show with an insensitive ass caption is VILE.”

50 cent says a lot of dumb shit but this is the dumbest. Ever. Using Michael K. Williams’ death to promote your own show is so insensitive and stupid.. this wasn’t about “bringing awareness” smh pic.twitter.com/aafVjFYKs7 — Queen of Sting 🐝 (@DaQueenJBee) September 6, 2021

On Monday, it was reported that Williams had been found dead in his New York City apartment. “It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams,” Williams’s longtime rep, Marianna Shafran, said in a statement. “They ask for your privacy while grieving this insurmountable loss.” It was later reported that Williams’ cause of death could be related to drug use, but no official determination has been announced.

In the wake of his death, many of Williams’ peers and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late star. “I just saw some extremely sad, heartbreaking news,” wrote Pew-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens. “My friend and supremely talented actor Michael K. Williams has died. We met on a film in 2008 and became casual pals. I was excited to meet him having greatly admired his incredible, insightful work in The Wire.”

“Michael K. Williams, in addition to being one of the most talented actors around, was also one of the kindest, sweetest, most gentle souls I’ve ever met,” tweeted Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn. “This is heartbreaking. My thoughts are with all those who loved him.”