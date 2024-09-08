TV Actor Suddenly Dies in His Sleep: Wife Confirms Death of Vikas Sethi

Actor Vikas Sethi has tragically left the world far too soon. The TV star died of cardiac arrest sometime Saturday night or Sunday morning, Press Trust of India and Tellychakkar report. He was 48.

The actor died in his sleep, with cardiac arrest being listed as the believed cause of death. The Kahiin To Hoga and Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor was apparently not feeling well on Saturday, but he did not want to go to a hospital. His wife, Jhanvi Sethi, discovered him dead on Sunday morning.

"After we reached my mother's house in Nashik, he had vomiting and loose motions. He didn't want to go to the hospital so we asked the doctor to come home," Jhanvi told PTI. "When I went to wake him up at around 6 am in the morning (on Sunday), he was no more. The doctor there told us he passed away last night in his sleep due to cardiac arrest."

Sethi's remains have been moved to Dr. R. N. Cooper Medical College and General Hospital in Mumbai where a post-mortem investigation will be conducted.

He is survived by his wife Jhanvi and two children. No memorial details have been shared as of press time.

In addition to Kahiin To Hoga and Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Sethi also appeared in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi and Kyun Hota Hai Pyar.