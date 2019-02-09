21 Savage: Tomi Lahren Mocks Rapper’s Arrest Despite Previously Promoting His Music

Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren suffered social media backlash this week when she tweeted about rapper 21 Savage’s deportation.

21 Savage was arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency, or ICE on Super Bowl Sunday. The agency claims that 21 Savage has been in the U.S. illegally since 2006, the year after he emigrated from the United Kingdom. His lawyers dispute that claim. Meanwhile, Lahren tweeted an article about the arrest, adding her own twist on 21 Savage’s lyrics.

“I got one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight ICE agents ready to deport ya,” she wrote, parodying the lyrics to the rapper’s song “Bank Account.”

Oh how the turns have tabled pic.twitter.com/p7kn4SDdUd — Alisha🌿✌🏼 (@SassyEconomist) February 3, 2019



Some fans of 21 Savage were outraged at Lahren, feeling she was unfairly mocking the rapper during a difficult time. Meanwhile, a video of Lahren lip-syncing the real lyrics to “Bank Account” surfaced, causing others to accuse her of hypocrisy. Lahren shot back that she could still be a fan of 21 Savage’s music while supporting ICE.

“Never said I wasn’t a fan of his music!” Lahren wrote in response to one fan.

Later, she got even more outrage from prominent names, including many of 21 Savage’s most prominent collaborators. Cardi B, who featured 21 Savage on her song “Bartier Cardi,” was only a few days out from her last clash with Lahren. In reference to her last threat to “dog walk” Lahren, Cardi tweeted at her, “Don’t make me get my leash.”

“Very original,” Lahren replied. “Here’s something maybe we can agree on, our immigration system is broken. We need to keep our country safe while also making sure people who work hard, contribute and don’t leech off the system are able to LEGALLY immigrate here. I’m a fan of @21savage and I’m a fan of yours.”

Here’s something maybe we can agree on, our immigration system is broken. We need to keep our country safe while also making sure people who work hard, contribute and don’t leech off the system are able to LEGALLY immigrate here. I’m a fan of @21savage and I’m a fan of yours. //t.co/y5ZiAjCj7V — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 4, 2019



“Your obsession [with] our culture is scary to say the least,” added Nicki Minaj. “I hate giving you the attention you so desperately crave. Laughing @ ppl getting deported as if your ancestors discovered America. Are you Native American? You f— clown.”

“When you’re in the country illegally, you get deported,” Lahren shot back. “I didn’t write the law and neither did ICE. They enforce it. I hope @21savage is able to get an entertainment visa or become a citizen one day.”

“P.S. My ancestors did discover America,” she added.

When you’re in the country illegally, you get deported. I didn’t write the law and neither did ICE. They enforce it. I hope @21savage is able to get an entertainment visa or become a citizen one day. P.S. My ancestors did discover America //t.co/sXzQaD4Kd5 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 4, 2019



The legal case 21 Savage is facing is a complex one, as explained in an extensive report by Rolling Stone on Friday. The rapper’s lawyers dispute ICE’s claim that he has a previous conviction, as well as the year he arrived in the U.S. and the status of his visa. According to his lawyers, 21 Savage has two applications for U Visas pending. He has been assigned an A-list legal team, thanks in no small part to the help of Jay-Z and Georgia Congressman Hank Johnson.