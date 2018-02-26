Twitter Can’t Stop Talking About Johnny Weir’s Look During Closing Ceremonies

Johnny Weir’s hairdo once again took all the attention away from the Olympics. During the closing ceremony broadcast on Sunday, the retired ice skater decorated his hair with a star ornament, and Twitter users could not stop talking about it.

AMC Networks Vice President Jim Maiella noted how similar the ‘do looked compared to NBC’s “The More You Know” campaign logo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Johnny Weir is on-brand. pic.twitter.com/fGtCVwWC1j — Jim Maiella (@jimmaiella) February 26, 2018

Another Twitter user suggested he looked like a resident of Panem, the fictional nation from The Hunger Games series.

“Johnny Weir excited for K-pop and pandas in the [Closing Ceremony] with a constellation in his hair is a dang delight,” writer Karen Dalton Beninato wrote.

Johnny Weir excited for K-pop and pandas in the #ClosingCeremony with a constellation in his hair is a dang delight. pic.twitter.com/inZ0ZbStyl — Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) February 26, 2018

One fan said she loved the shooting star hair adornment.

“The real star of the [Olympics Closing Ceremony] is the headpiece on [Johnny Weir],” another viewer wrote.

The real star of the #olympicsclosingceremony is the headpiece on #JohnnyWeir pic.twitter.com/gvaI65ov24 — Carolyn Paine (@CarolynPaine) February 26, 2018

Another viewer suggested that NBC’s Terry Gannon deserved a medal for keeping a straight face while sitting next to Tara Lipinski and Weir.

Of course, this is not the first time Weir’s outfits have caused a buzz on social media during the Olympics. Last week, Lipinski and Weir looked like they raided the Hunger Games costume department, and their savage commentary matched their look.

“We need Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir to cover the White House press briefings. I need this,” one person wrote.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Johnny Weir