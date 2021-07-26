Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Sets Social Media Ablaze as He Hypes Team USA for Tokyo 2020 Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics is underway, and Team USA got a major boost from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. During the opening ceremony, Johnson appeared on the screen to introduce the U.S. athletes. In the video, Johnson sent an emotional message to the athletes competing in the Olympics.
"Right now some of the very best athletes in all of America are gathered underneath the stadium where the show you've been watching has been taking place," Johnson said at the start of the video, as transcribed by PEOPLE. "But in a matter of moments, everything changes. The longest wait of their lives is over and the culmination of their blood, sweat, and tears finally arrives."
"It's not easy to bring the entire planet together, and it certainly wasn't easy tonight, but here we are," Johnson continued. "Tonight we are all so lucky to witness the hardest workers in the room; the athletes who are a brilliant tapestry of talent, commitment, and drive. And now what was once considered unthinkable one year ago is a glorious reality. We come together united to celebrate the Olympians who exemplify the very best in all of us." Here's a look at social media reacting to Johnson's video.
It’s finally time to present: TEAM USA!@TheRock gets us HYPED by introducing @TeamUSA like only he can. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/gRHkn3ad1I— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 24, 2021
Here's a look at the video.
Of all the Olympics, this one in particular will always be “the one”.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 24, 2021
The unbelievable challenges & setbacks our USA athletes are facing.
Athletes representing every country as well.
I’m very proud of and inspired by our TEAM USA🇺🇸.
Im honored.
Now go take care of business.
Johnson sent another message to the athletes to go along with the video.
Watching @TheRock introduce #TeamUSA at the #OpeningCeremony of the @Olympics... 🥲🥲🥲... No words, only pic.twitter.com/gzY7ro6xmb— A.J. Moreno (@AJ_Moreno) July 24, 2021

#Olympics— 𝕻𝖆𝖗𝖆𝖓𝖔𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖑 𝕰𝖑𝖎𝖟𝖆𝖇𝖊𝖙𝖍 (@GACEB_829) July 24, 2021
Immediately recognized @TheRock 's voice without even seeing him!!!! pic.twitter.com/buGhvB9qaV

Nice job @TheRock on the Olympic #TeamUSA intro.— Roger Grossman (@rogergrossman1) July 24, 2021
Good to hear our athletes chanting USA USA.
I think we all needed to hear that. @S10Bird well said! pic.twitter.com/jkm3EXcEyE

That @TheRock @TeamUSA @Olympics hype video was 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. About to light my hair on fire and run through a wall. #Olympics #OlympicGames— Dominick Purnomo (@dominickpurnomo) July 24, 2021

When @TheRock introduces the USA Olympics team…
Me: *tears up pic.twitter.com/QXJQ8jRkyV— brb, sharpening my stick (@suzanne_young) July 24, 2021
