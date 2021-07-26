Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Sets Social Media Ablaze as He Hypes Team USA for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

By Brian Jones

The Tokyo Olympics is underway, and Team USA got a major boost from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. During the opening ceremony, Johnson appeared on the screen to introduce the U.S. athletes. In the video, Johnson sent an emotional message to the athletes competing in the Olympics.

"Right now some of the very best athletes in all of America are gathered underneath the stadium where the show you've been watching has been taking place," Johnson said at the start of the video, as transcribed by PEOPLE. "But in a matter of moments, everything changes. The longest wait of their lives is over and the culmination of their blood, sweat, and tears finally arrives."

"It's not easy to bring the entire planet together, and it certainly wasn't easy tonight, but here we are," Johnson continued. "Tonight we are all so lucky to witness the hardest workers in the room; the athletes who are a brilliant tapestry of talent, commitment, and drive. And now what was once considered unthinkable one year ago is a glorious reality. We come together united to celebrate the Olympians who exemplify the very best in all of us." Here's a look at social media reacting to Johnson's video.

Here's a look at the video. One person replied: "So many amazing outfits, yet our team USA looks like they're trying out for an updated Jailhouse Rock video instead of AMAZING Athletes about to bring home Gold! Stay safe Team USA! So proud of each one of you! GO TEAM USA!!" 

Johnson sent another message to the athletes to go along with the video. Another fan replied: "We can be proud of the athletes for enduring. But we can bemoan the muddled policy decision that did not mandate a vaccinate for any and all involved in these Olympic Games."

One social media user said: "Once again #NBC blows it w/ the opening ceremonies! We waited all night for the USA delegation & the announcers wouldn’t shut up! Not showing/panning over the delegation,focusing on the flag bearers. Learn when to tell the announcers to shut up w/ the endless banter!"

One fan asked: "Can you please have Tara Lapinski and Johnny Weir cover the opening ceremonies next time? The fashion commentary on the team uniforms would be super fun!"

"You know what would have been awesome?" one fan asked. "If you let the athletes have that special moment you just spoke of, instead of bothering them with questions during their walk

One fan wrote: "ROCK ... It means PERFECT .. my man you are above all ... you have no moss ... you are the greatest entertainer of all time ... THOU SHALL IN HERIT .... our next president of U.S.A. ..."

"It was SO inspiring!" one fan replied. "I need an app where you just talk and push me to get all my s— done all day! Can you imagine! 

