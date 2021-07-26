Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Sets Social Media Ablaze as He Hypes Team USA for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics is underway, and Team USA got a major boost from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. During the opening ceremony, Johnson appeared on the screen to introduce the U.S. athletes. In the video, Johnson sent an emotional message to the athletes competing in the Olympics.

"Right now some of the very best athletes in all of America are gathered underneath the stadium where the show you've been watching has been taking place," Johnson said at the start of the video, as transcribed by PEOPLE. "But in a matter of moments, everything changes. The longest wait of their lives is over and the culmination of their blood, sweat, and tears finally arrives."

"It's not easy to bring the entire planet together, and it certainly wasn't easy tonight, but here we are," Johnson continued. "Tonight we are all so lucky to witness the hardest workers in the room; the athletes who are a brilliant tapestry of talent, commitment, and drive. And now what was once considered unthinkable one year ago is a glorious reality. We come together united to celebrate the Olympians who exemplify the very best in all of us." Here's a look at social media reacting to Johnson's video.