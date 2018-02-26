How to Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

The 2018 Winter Olympics closing ceremony already happened in Pyeongchang, South Korea, but for those not up at the crack of dawn Sunday morning, NBC is airing it in primetime. The broadcast will start at 8 p.m. ET on your local NBC station.

You can also stream the broadcast at NBCOlympics.com after logging in with your cable or satellite provider information.

Pyeongchang is 14 hours ahead of the east coast. However, the peacock network knows that many Americans missed out on the fun. Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, who usually offer up their opinions on ice skating, will be NBC’s commentators for the ceremony. Terry Gannon will join them in the booth. Hopefully, the trio will get through the broadcast without making any embarrassing comments.

“It’s a huge honor and privilege,” Lipinski said of anchoring the broadcast. “I’m so excited to embark on this new and exciting adventure and bring the Closing Ceremony to the U.S.”

“This is a glorious and unexpected experience that I can’t wait to get fancy for!” Weir added.

The closing ceremony features the passing of the Olympic torch from Pyeongchang to Beijing, the host of the 2022 Winter Olympics. The next Summer Olympics is in Tokyo in 2020. That means there will not be another Olympics outside of Asia until the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Although the sporting events are over, the closing ceremony featured plenty of must-watch moments. Pita Taufatofua, the famous Tongan shirtless taekwondo athlete, once again carried Tongo’s flag while shirtless and braving the cold temperatures. President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump also represented the U.S. in the stands, while 13-year-old guitar protege Yang Tae-hwan wowed the crowd with his shredding skills. The International Olympic Committee also ruled that the Russian athletes could not march under their own flag, and still had to use the Olympic flag.

In the end, Norway won the most medals with 39, including 14 gold medals. Germany came in second with 31 and Canada followed with 29. The U.S. came in fourth with 23, including nine gold medals. That was a bit of a disappointment for the U.S., since it won the most medals at the 2014 Sochi games with 28.