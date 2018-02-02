Justin Timberlake Rules out *NSYNC Reunion at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Many have speculated that Justin Timberlake might share a reunion with his former *NSYNC bandmates during the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show, but the singer has ruled that out.

During a recent press conference, Timberlake reportedly nixed the idea, and added that only his band The Tennessee Kids would be joining him on stage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to THR, Timberlake revealed that there would be no other special guests either, but that his performance would features things “never done before.”

“It’s a moment where you have the opportunity to bring so many people together through what I think is the greatest art form, which is music,” he added. “And so that has been sort of the ethos of inspiration behind putting the set list together.”

The rumors of an *NSYNC reunion have spread far and wide, but none of the members of the band have implicitly said that they will be reuniting at the big game.

In fact, Joey Fatone recently shattered the dreams of millions of *NSYNC fans by revealing that the rest of the group will not be joining Timberlake for the Super Bowl halftime show.

TMZ caught up to Fatone before the Jan. 14 playoff games and asked about the possibility of him and the other members joining their old band mate on stage. “I’m here right now,” Joey replied. “If I was doing something, I’d be at rehearsals right now … there’s your proof.”

He reiterated again recently that it was not happening and even offered to make a $1000 bet against it.

Another person people have speculated could show up for Timberlake’s performance at the big game is Janet Jackson. The two of them made waves years ago when Jackson had a “wardrobe malfunction” during a duet they were performing on the Super Bowl halftime show.

In a new interview, Timberlake opened up about how he “stumbled” after that notorious spectacle.

While speaking to Beats 1 host Zane Lowe, Timberlake was asked about the incident and replied, “Yeah and I stumbled through it, to be quite honest.”

“I had my wires crossed, and it’s just something that you have to look back on and go, like, ‘OK, well, you know, you can’t change what’s happened but you can move forward and learn from it,’ ” he continued.

Lowe asked if Timberlake and Jackson had resolved that event between the two of them, to which the “Cry Me A River” singer confirmed that they “absolutely” had.

“And I don’t know that a lot of people know that,” Timberlake added. “I don’t think it’s my job to do that because you value the relationships that you do have with people.”

Being that he is taking the Super Bowl Half-Time Show stage again in February, Timberlake assured fans and critics alike that nothing like that would happen this time around. “It’s just one of those things were you go like, ‘Yeah, what do you want me to say? We’re not going to do that again,’ ” he said confidently.