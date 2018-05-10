2018 Met Gala: See the Best, Worst and Weirdest Outfits

The 2018 Met Gala saw some of the most spectacular and outlandish celebrity fashion statements of the year, and not all were hits among fans.

Social media erupted with commentary as stars strutted into the annual Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala. The event has become a massive phenomenon, showing off the work of fashion designers on a national stage and measuring celebrity iconography.

The Met drew equal parts praise and derision for some of today’s biggest celebrities. Either ways, fans sprung into obsessive mode, analyzing every outfit to the fullest extent. The show makes for vibrant conversation, as the outfits can be interpreted in many different ways depending on the celebrity wearing it and their prior work.

The 2018 Met Gala’s them was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, which was a hot button topic for some critics. In general, many seemed to think that most guests ignored the theme or put too little thought into it. Others believed that the point of it all was to take creative liberties with the idea and run with it.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest successes, failures and surprises at this year’s Met Gala.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner was dressed in all black, wearing a strapless dress with a prominent cut-out and a zipper along each side. The reality star included a tiny pair of sunglasses, though he had to look over the tops to see anything.

Jenner and her sister, Kendall, were criticized for taking too many creative liberties with the theme.Kendall Jenner’s ensemble was meant to be “reminiscent of an angelic cloud sought to signify Roman Catholicism in renaissance art – embodying purity and delicacy of a modern angel,” according to a press release by the designer.

Kim Kardashian

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 8, 2018 at 5:03am PDT

Kim Kardashian showed up alone to the Met Gala, wearing a golden Versace dress. Fans assumed the revealing outfit was meant to distract from the Twitter exploits of her husband, Kanye West, who didn’t accompany her to the event.

“Love you babe wish you were here with meeeeee but you’re only finishing up 5 albums,” she tweeted.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus wore one of the most beloved outfits of the night at the Met Gala. She was clad in a plunging black satin halter dress.

Selena Gomez

Of all the detractors of Selena Gomez’s Met Gala look, she might have been the biggest. She posted a video of herself running through the parking garage frantically, adding the caption “Me when I saw my pictures from MET.”

The Olsen Twins

The Olsen twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley, made a rare public appearance at the Met Gala on Monday evening, dressed in outfits as outlandish as any other celebrities.

One wore a flowing orange gown that obscured all of her features, dotted with bright yellow spots like suns. The other wore an elegant blue dress under a yellow fur coat, with two large amulets around her neck.

Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney looked stunning alongside her famous husband, George Clooney at the Met Gala on Monday night, but not all fashion aficionados were in love with her outfit.

The couple showed up early to this year’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, making the first official celebrity appearance of the night, according to a report by Mirror. Clooney wore an ensemble designed by Richard Quinn, consisting of a metallic silver bodice and a flowing floral train, all hanging over a pair of silk navy blue trousers.

Blake Lively

Emma Stone

both emma stone and andrew garfield are attending #MetGala2018 right now and I just wish we could turn back time to the good old days… pic.twitter.com/rBQaaJrSFw — maeve (@rosamundpirke) May 8, 2018

Emma Stone surprised the world by turning up to the Met Gala with Justin Theroux, who recently divorced Jennifer Aniston.

However, the relationship may be more innocuous, as the two are currently co-starring in a Netflix original series called Maniac.