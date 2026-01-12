2 Major Actresses to Miss the Golden Globes Despite Nominations

Two Golden Globe-nominated actresses won’t be attending this year’s ceremony.

Cynthia Erivo, nominated for best actress in a film thanks to her role as Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, and Carrie Coon, the White Lotus star nominated for her supporting role in the popular HBO series, will both miss the Golden Globes despite their nominations.

The reason? Both actresses are committed to their stage shows.

Erivo is “deep in production” on her one-woman adaptation of Dracula on the West End, where she will play 23 different characters in an unorthodox spin on Bram Stoker’s horror classic. Meanwhile, Coon is performing tonight in the Broadway thriller Bug—which was written by her husband Tracy Letts.

The 38-year-old Wicked actress told Wonderland Magazine that she was “f—ing petrified” of her latest role.

“I’m very scared,” she said. “But I’m also like — I don’t know, is this sadistic of me — but I’m really excited about it as well. It’s absolutely nonsensical and insane.”

Coon, meanwhile, posted about her support for her fellow nominees on Twitter/X.

“I won’t be able to support my friends or fawn over the artists I admire @goldenglobes tonight, but I’m grateful for the recognition and I know you’re all just happy to be at the table,” she wrote.

The actress, known for her star turns in HBO shows like The Leftovers and The Gilded Age, is collaborating with her husband for the first time since 2010—when the two initially met while working on Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? together.