10 Celebrities Who Were Stabbed

When Elizabeth Hurley‘s nephew Miles Hurley was stabbed in London and Corey Feldman in Los Angeles in March, they were not the first celebrities to be the victim of a stabbing. There are several shocking stories of celebrities being stabbed.

Most celebrities, like Miles, survived their attacks. However, there is one tragic story. In 2008, Harry Potter actor Rob Knox was stabbed to death in London before he could film the final movie in the franchise. He was only 18 years old.

Rob Knox

Robert Arthur Knox was a British actor who played Marcus Belby in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. He was set to reprise the role in the two-part franchise finale, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

In May 2008, his life was cut short when he tried to protect his brother in a fight outside a London bar. He was stabbed during the altercation and died. Karl Norman Bishop was sentenced to life in prison for the stabbing.

Knox’s legacy lives on through the Rob Knox Foundation and the Rob Knox Film Festival.

Miles Hurley

In March, Miles Hurley, a 21-year-old model and the nephew of Elizabeth Hurley, was stabbed in Southwest London, along with a friend. Hurley provided several updates on Miles’ condition, and said he almost died. She even shared graphic photos of his wound.

“Thank you to all who sent such kind messages following the news that my nephew [Miles] was viciously stabbed last week. His wound is shocking, he remains in great pain and he can hardly move, but he is slowly recovering,” Hurley wrote in March.

Sean Bean

Back in 2011, Game of Thrones actor Sean Bean was smoking outside a pub when he overheard another patron make a sexist remark about a friend he was with, Playboy model April Summers. Bean confronted the man and was stabbed during the scuffle. Thankfully, he survived, unlike the many characters he plays on TV and movies who often die.

“Sean is a regular here and we’ve never had any problems before. He was with a very attractive woman and an incident occurred outside the bar,” a pub staffer told the Daily Mail. “He came in with a cut on his arm and a bruise on his eyebrow. We saw to his injuries with the first aid kit.He seemed ok and wanted to have another drink.”

Ed Begley Jr.

St. Elsewhere star Ed Begley Jr., who remains a beloved character actor, was almost stabbed to death in 1972.

According to a Rolling Stone profile, he was in South Central Los Angeles, wairing to change buses, when a group of teens beat him to the ground and kicked him. He was also stabbed in the lung.

Steve Buscemi

Back in 2001, Steve Buscemi, Vince Vaughn and writer Scott Rosenberg were involved in a violent barroom brawl in Wilmington, North Carolina. At the time, they were filming Domestic Disturbance and were hanging out at the bar during a break in production. Two locals allegedly started the fight after one of their girlfriends started a conversation with Vaughn.

During the incident, Duscemi was stabbed above the eye and in the jaw, throat and arm. A 21-year-old man was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, ABC News reported at the time.

Corey Feldman

In March, Corey Feldman claimed he was stabbed when he and his security guard stopped at a traffic light in Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Feldman said two men approached his car, with one getting out and the other driving up to his car. The actor told Access Hollywood the people who stabbed him were part of a group called “The Wolfpack” and he believes the incident was connected to his efforts to expose pedophilia in Hollywood. The Los Angeles Police Department said they are investigating Feldman’s claims.

A month after the incident, surveillance footage allegedly proving Feldman’s claims surfaced.

Anwan Glover

The Wire actor Anwan Glover got a real taste of crime when he was stabbed at a Washington D.C. nightclub in August 2014.

“I am not a stranger to adversity and when shown hate, I’m going to spread love,” Glover wrote on Instgagram after the incident. “I am recovering and will be back soon. My flesh may be stabbed but my spirit is unbreakable.”

Jeff Chase

While filming an episode of Dexter in 2008, Jimmy Smits reportedly picked up a real knife instead of a prop one and stabbed stuntman Jeff Chase. Since Chase had Saran wrap around his mouth, he could not yell at Smits to stop, so Michael C. Hall had to step in.

“I heard fellow actor Michael C. Hall yelling at Jimmy to stop–but it was too late,” Chase told the Daily Star in 2008. “I felt the thud in my chest. I didn’t have on a metal breastplate like a lot of actors do in a scene like that.”

Thankfully, Smits finally aimed correctly while filming.

“I really thought I’d been stabbed in the heart, but I didn’t have a scratch,” said Chase. “Jimmy was devastated and couldn’t stop apologizing. I told him, I felt more sorry for him than me.”

Ricky Rivero

In 2011, Ricky Rivero, an actor and director for the Philippine variety show That’s Entertainment! was stabbed at his home by Ivan Ruiz, a man he met on Facebook. According to local reports, Ruiz stabbed Rivero 17 times. Rivero survived, even reportedly driving himself to the hospital.

In 2015, Rivero suffered a heart attack, reportedly from over-working.

Christopher Clanton

Christopher Clanton is another actor who appeared on The Wire who was stabbed in real life. In March 2008, he was stabbed at an event center in Overlea, Maryland when a brawl broke out.

“Mayhem broke out,” Clanton told the Baltimore Sun in 2008. “I was trying to get out of the way. I wanted to get past one of the guys that was involved. … It escalated from there.”