Kylie Jenner Slams Trolls Who Say She Looked 'Better' Before Having a Baby

Kylie Jenner is shutting down body shamers. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, was quick to respond to Instagram commenters who posited she was "skinny" and "better" before giving birth to daughter Stormi in February 2018, earning praise for her no-nonsense way of dealing with the trolls.

A video clip shared to fan account dedicated to Jenner showed the makeup mogul three years ago posing with a fan in a skin-tight dress for photos. One follower commented under the throwback, "Wow she's so skinny here," as another replied, "She was better." The reality personality and mother wasn't having that, however, replying, "I birthed a baby."

After her response went viral, many people thought it was a sad example of what celebrities have to deal with on social media from the public, with one writing, "Makes me feel bad celebrities actually see this stuff. It’s all fun and games when you think out of 5 million likes and comments they won’t see ur 1 mean one but no wonder people go and get surgery damn." Another person added, "People just can't worry about their own bodies, they have to comment about other people's..."

The young billionaire admitted herself in a 2018 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she was feeling "a little insecure" after giving birth. "I feel like my hips have just spread... like, my favorite jeans, they're never going to fit me again," she told her sister. "Nothing in my closet fits me."

In Jenner's September 2019 Playboy interview, however, the Kylie Cosmetics businesswoman and now-ex Travis Scott revealed she had come into her own sexuality after becoming a mom. Scott said at the time, "A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life but I feel like that's the opposite of our experience," to which Jenner replied, "Yeah, I feel like we've definitely proven that rumor to be wrong. ...You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can co-exist and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn't mean you have loose morals or you're not a good mother. You can be sexy and still be a bada— mom."