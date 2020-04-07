Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner Reunite in Quarantine for TikTok Impersonating Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick

✖

Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner are reunited at last after weeks of quarantining individually. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians mother-daughter duo showed off their goofy side on TikTok, and not even family members Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were immune from their quarantine mimicry.

In one video Kylie shared Monday, she and Kris recreated a memorable Keeping Up With the Kardashians moment from an argument between Kardashian and Disick. With Kylie playing her big sister and Kris playing the father of her grandchildren, the two embodied their roles to the fullest as they lip synced over the conversation's audio. "So are we cool, like, are we in agreement?" Kris lip syncs for Disick. "ABCDEFG," Kylie, playing as Kourtney replies, putting on her sunglasses. "I have to go."

"What the heck does ABCDEF mean?" Kris, as Scott, asks. Kylie replies as her older sister, "It's just a phrase I like to use that means the conversation is over." She then takes a massive fake swig out of what looks like a wine bottle, ending the clip which quickly racked up more than 2.3 million likes.

The pair also roped in Kris' longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, for another TikTok, which also featured Kylie's 2-year-old daughter Stormi. Dancing to Auntie Hammy's "Pew Pew Pew" in a closet, the four mugged for the camera as a filter enlarged their heads in turn. The filter was clearly a hit for Stormi, who smiled in delight upon seeing her own image distorted.

Kylie, the first Kardashian-Jenner billionaire, donated a portion of her massive fortune to purchase personal protective equipment for medical professionals on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, Dr. Thais Aliabadi issued a statement to TMZ in which she thanked the 22-year-old for the $1 million donation. "I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true," Aliabadi said.

"I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients," the doctor continued. "From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU Kylie Jenner. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much."