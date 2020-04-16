Chris Hemsworth Seemingly Takes Dig at Miley Cyrus Following Her Split From Brother Liam

Chris Hemsworth appears to be throwing a little shade at Miley Cyrus after the songstress' divorce from his little brother, Liam Hemsworth, in August 2019. While doing an interview for News.com.au about his upcoming Netflix film Extraction, the Avengers: Endgame star seemingly threw a jab at his former sister-in-law when asked if he thought Liam would surpass him as the fittest Hemsworth brother.

"I think he's done it," Hemsworth said of the Hunger Games star. "Did you see the Men's Health cover? I thought, 'Not bad kid. Not bad.' He's out there training and staying fit, and back in Australia doing his thing." It was then that Chris seemed to make reference to Liam's relationship with Cyrus, during which they lived in Malibu, California, after which her hit 2017 single "Malibu" was titled. "It's Australian living, I guess. We got him out of Malibu!" Hemsworth said with a grin.

After first meeting on the set of their film The Last Song, Cyrus and Liam and made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2010. In 2012, they announced they had gotten engaged before breaking things off in 2013, but reunited in 2016 and married on Dec. 23, 2018 in a small, intimate ceremony at their Tennessee home. In August 2019, the couple announced that they had split, with the Isn't It Romantic actor filing for divorce later that month. Their divorce was settled In January 2020, and both have moved on romantically, Liam with girlfriend Gabriella Brooks and Cyrus with boyfriend Cody Simpson.

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," the couple's rep said in a statement via Entertainment Tonight in August at the time of their split. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

Following their split, Hemsworth's wife, Elsa Pataky told E! Online in November of the relationship's end, "My brother-in-law, well… After a relationship that you've dedicated 10 years to, he's a little bit down, but he's coping well. He's a strong boy and he deserves the best, I think he deserves much better. You always find support in your family, and he's joined at the hip with his brother, who has been there to give all the strength he needed."