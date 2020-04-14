Ricky Gervais Goes After Celebrities Who Are Complaining About Coronavirus Quarantines

✖

Ricky Gervais is famously outspoken over the behavior of many celebrities, and now he is criticizing those who are complaining about the coronavirus quarantines. In a new interview with The Sun, the standup comedian lashed out at the stars who have taken to social media to express gripes with being isolated. He also took an opportunity to praise all the healthcare workers who have been on the front lines of the virus.

"After this is over I never want to hear people moaning about the welfare state again, I never want to hear people moaning about nurses again," the former Office star told the outlet. "These people are doing 14-hour shifts and not complaining. Wearing masks, and being left with sores, after risking their own health and their families' health selflessly. But then I see someone complaining about being in a mansion with a swimming pool. And, you know, honestly, I just don't want to hear it."

Gervais went on to share about how important women who "worked miracles" were to his childhood. "When my dad finished his work that was his own time. But my mum didn't stop working, women didn't stop working," he recalled. "Carers didn't stop working, all the women in my family were carers in some respect." Gervais also noted that men's jobs were important as well, as they "worked hard."

The 5-time Emmy's host continued: "I had no money growing up, I didn't have any until I was 40. But I still had everything. My mum, she gardened, she grew, she cooked, she sewed, she knitted, she decorated, she did everything she could. And she gave me everything I wanted except money. I also realized growing up that all the best things were free — friends, nature, learning and healthcare. And that's why I gladly pay my taxes. And that's why I clap the NHS," he added of the U.K.'s publicly funded healthcare system."

Gervais explained that his childhood meant a lot to him, as he feels the challenges his family faced allowed them to instilled important values in him. "People ask me why I dress like a tramp. And I say, 'My clothes are clean and comfortable. Who am I trying to impress?' I don't wear £50,000 watches. I don't collect cars because I can't drive. Nothing gives me more of a buzz than to help an animal. I don't get excited about things." He then concluded, "I'm not a hippie or communist, I think money's for the safety of your family and friends, and you can't take it with you."