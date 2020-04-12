'Sons of Anarchy' Creator Kurt Sutter Slams Donald Trump in Frustrated Tweet Over Coronavirus Social Distancing Efforts

✖

Kurt Sutter has been vocal about his quarantine to this point, updating fans about how he's handling the lockup with wife Katey Sagal and their daughter. And one thing he's made clear to this point is that they're all following the guidelines, abiding by the rules, and doing their part to stay healthy.

The same can't be said for a lot of people across the country, including the pair that Sutter ran into in his neighborhood on Saturday. The Sons of Anarchy creator took to social media after running into people who weren't wearing masks.

"I apologize to the people I just passed walking in my hood who were not wearing face masks. I passively gave you shameful head shakes and eye rolls," Sutter wrote on Twitter. "It’s not your ignorance and arrogance I’m mad at. It’s orange Narcissus I loathe. Ovid claims 2020 is the year he becomes a flower."

The "orange Narcissus" is Sutter referencing for Donald Trump, who has been under heavy criticism for his handling of the pandemic in the U.S. to this point. Sutter has been critical of the president in the past, making jokes about Trump's appearance and criticizing his election victory in 2016.

I woke up neck deep in hopelessness this morning. Staring out the window, the marine layover felt like a death cloak," Sutter wrote back after election day. "I know to dump hate and fear on top of this precarious political climate makes me part of the problem...I will try to put that energy into something productive that incites change rather than derisiveness."

Judging from his latest post, he has had a tough time holding back. He's far from alone, though his latest comment did lead to some criticizing his statement.

"It’s hard not to give the hairy eyeball to unmasked ppl. And ppl who buy more than the allowed pkgs of TP," one wrote.

How could you give eye rolls to the people of Charming? Haha good to hear from you Kurt! Hope all is well. — rissa801 (@feletoa_marissa) April 11, 2020

"Good job pissing off 90% of your fan base. Brilliant," another criticized the TV creator.

"They should have had masks tho," a third noted.

Despite the criticism on social media, Sutter isn't likely to worry. His distaste for the president hasn't been hidden to this point. He's also far more focused on keeping safe and healthy with his family.

"We are safe. Healthy. Obeying the guidelines. Staying indoors as much as possible. Social distancing if we go out. Doing 12-step meetings on Zoom," Sutter shared about his quarantine. "I wake up every morning and all I want to do is dive into a dark hole of despair. Find all the things that are wrong, unfair and scary — but I force myself into contrary action. I'm acutely aware that I have a choice — I can be a part of the problem or a part of the solution. I do it imperfectly and sometimes begrudgingly, but today I chose to be a part of the solution."