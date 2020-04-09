Kelly Ripa's Confession About Her Children Has Fans Weighing In, Sympathizing

Like many others across the country, Kelly Ripa is doing her best to keep her spirits up amidst the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday morning, on LIVE With Kelly and Ryan, Ripa broke down in tears while discussing some of the events that have been occurring during this health crisis. At one point, she even noted that she isn't speaking to two of her three children amidst this self-quarantine period. Following her revelation, fans on Facebook have spoken out in order to sympathize with Ripa's understandably emotional moment.

"I'm not going to lie, I'm going to let you in on a little secret. I'm currently not speaking to two of my three kids," she said on the morning program, noting that self-quarantine has been hard for her and her family. Specifically, she remarked on how difficult it's been to not be able to hug her parents. "I'm not talking to two of them. Just because, we're all in the same boat together. I haven't gotten to hug my parents. I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents." Ripa has three children — Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 17 — whom she shares with her husband, Mark Consuelos. After she noted how sad she is that she can't hug her parents, she said that her own children won't hug her, saying, "I'm like, 'Guys, we've all been on lockdown together. We're fine, you can give me a hug."

"Sorry, I don't know what I'm crying. Maybe I'm just going to get my period, who knows," Ripa continued, also noting that her son, a student at NYU Tisch, had his May graduation canceled, a fact which she also is heartbroken about. "Sorry, sorry. Sometimes we forget that we're on. Did I shout that? Did my inner monologue come out? Sorry, didn't mean to do that, didn't mean to do it." While Ripa apologized for getting emotional, it was an incredibly understandable reaction with everything going on in the world right now. And fans online can't help but sympathize with the talk show host.