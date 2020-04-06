'Harry Potter' Fans Flip After Author J.K. Rowling Reveals Coronavirus Symptoms

Harry Potter fans are flipping out after author J.K. Rowling recently revealed that she has coronavirus symptoms. Taking to Twitter, Rowling shared a YouTube clip that she found about relieving the symptoms of the virus, and encouraged her followers to watch it. "Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot," she wrote in the post.

Later, she shared a second post, writing, "Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone." Rowling's fans have since been replying to her posts, with one commenting, "Amazing... I imagine she could have used her influence and money to get tested like all politicians and celebrities are doing. But she didn't since general population don't have access to tests. That honours her." Another fan offered, "Thank you for sharing. I'm terrified every time I have to go to the grocery store and get food for my wife, 11 month old and myself. The world is a better place with you in it (and healthy)!" then added a quote from Dumbledore, "We are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided."

Pleased to hear you’ve recovered. Can’t imagine the anxiety of getting this unfathomable disease. 🙏🏾 — Nitin Sawhney (@thenitinsawhney) April 6, 2020

