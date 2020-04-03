Kylie Jenner Shows off Real Bob-Length Blonde Hair in No-Makeup Video

✖

Kylie Jenner is keeping her quarantine look casual as she socially distances herself at home amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off her no-makeup look, ditching her usual wigs and extensions to reveal her naturally bobbed hair with blonde highlights, all wrapped in a pink scrunchie while mugging for the camera with a butterfly face filter on her Instagram Story.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder paired her more natural look with a comfortable outfit, rocking an oversized black hoodie and sweats while spending time in her house. Jenner has been an active part of coronavirus relief efforts, donating $1 million earlier this week to help purchase hundreds of thousands of face masks, face shields, and other medical supplies used by healthcare professionals who are currently on the frontlines of the virus response.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat) on Apr 1, 2020 at 5:57pm PDT

Dr. Thais Aliabadi, who delivered Jenner's daughter Stormi, issued a statement to TMZ in which she thanked her former patient for the donation.

"I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true," Aliabadi said in her statement. "I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU Kylie Jenner. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much."

Jenner also was one of the first high-profile celebrities to urge her followers to stay at home and take the pandemic seriously.

“Hey guys. Happy self-quarantine!” Jenner said. “I know I’ve already been doing my daily reminders about how important it is right now to practice social distancing and self-quarantine. I’m going on my ninth day. The coronavirus is a real thing. I listened to the Surgeon General this morning and even though I’ve already been doing my daily reminders, he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys so you can see me and hear me."

“Please stay inside, you guys. Please stay inside, practice social distancing, self-quarantine,” Jenner continued. “If you live with your parents, you don’t want to go home and get your parents sick. You might have it and not even know and be infecting other people. It’s serious, and the only way that we’re going to slow this down is if we do this since there’s not a cure right now.”

Photo credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images