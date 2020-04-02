Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Team up to Share Social Distancing Message

✖

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are doing their part to share the importance of social distancing, appearing in a video together to encourage fans to stay apart. The clip was shared on the Nashville Predators' Instagram page with the caption, "Do your part, stay apart," and later reposted by Underwood.

"Hey everyone, it's Mike Fisher here," Fisher begins as his wife adds, "and I'm Carrie Underwood."

"To help the health of our community, we're asking everyone to stay at home as much as possible and practice social distancing," Fisher continues. "Working together, we can stop the spread of COVID-19," Underwood says before the couple choruses, "Do your part, stay apart."

Fisher was captain of the Predators before retiring from the NHL in 2018.

There are currently over 952,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide as of this writing, and over 48,000 deaths. Experts have recommended several measures to slow the spread of the virus including washing your hands, staying home if you feel sick and practicing social distancing. Several cities and countries have instituted bans on gatherings of a certain number of people and the White House has advised the American public to avoid groups of over 10 people until at least the end of April.

Underwood and Fisher are currently self-quarantining with their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob and the family has found plenty to do — Underwood has shared photos of herself and her family exploring the woods near their house and foraging for fossils and other items. They've also done some baking, where Underwood got a little help from her younger son.

The Grammy winner has also had plenty of time to workout, and has been letting her followers in on her sweat sessions to promote her new app, Fit52. On Wednesday, Underwood got her husband involved, posting a sped-up video of the couple working out in their home gym to Motley Crue's "Kickstart My Heart."

"Doing the [fit52] workout with the hubs this morning...in hyper speed!!!" the caption read. "Had to set it to one of my most favorite hype songs ever!"

