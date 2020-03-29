John Callahan's Ex-Wife and Former 'All My Children' Co-Star Eva LaRue's Photos of Couple With Their Daughter Has Fans Emotional

All My Children and Days of Our Lives star John Callahan touched plenty of lives across his time walking the Earth. The soap opera star died suddenly on Saturday after a stroke on Friday evening, sparking a slew of tributes and memories from those he was close to and fans of his work.

A standout voice was ex-wife and co-star Eva LaRue who posted a touching goodbye to her former partner and co-parent of their daughter, Kaya. While their marriage ended, it was clear that Callahan and LaRue were still special in each other's lives.

"[Your] bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated - My great friend, co parent partner, and loving father to Kaya. That big belly laugh, bear hugs, bad puns, ability to harmonize to any song, great kitchen table singing-fests, and two steppin bad ass! 'Johnny Numbers,' my All My Children soap stud, the great time keeper, Beatles fanatic ( I wish to God we could go back to 'Yesterday')," LaRue wrote on an Instagram post with a collection of photos.

"Kaya and I are beyond broken-hearted, so stunned, sorry that my thoughts are a mess. You gave the best most beautifully written tributes, and I am at a complete loss for words right now for you," she continued in the caption. "I hope Heaven has baseball and that your team always wins! The Yankees has just lost their biggest Fan."

LaRue also shared photos on her Twitter page with Callahan and their daughter together. Fans couldn't help but pour on the well wishes, including a few famous names. A young daughter losing her father is enough to bring out emotions in pretty much anybody, especially when it is snatched away.

