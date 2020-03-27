'Today' Host Hoda Kotb Shares PSA Post Amid Coronavirus Crisis, and Social Media Weighs In

Today host Hoda Kotb recently took to Instagram to share a PSA post, amid the current coronavirus crisis, and social media users are weighing in. In her post, Kotb shared a graphic with some insight from Dr. Emily W. King, who holds a Ph.D. in Child, Adolescent and Family Psychology. King regularly contributes to the Today show, and offered some advice for parents who are self-quarantining at home with their young children. "Parents: What we are being asked to do is not humanly possible. There is a reason we are either a working parent, a stay-at-home parent, or a part-time working parent," King wrote. "Working, parenting, and teaching are three different jobs that cannot be done at the same time. It's not hard because you are doing it wrong. It's hard because it's too much." King then goes on to offer some suggestions on how parents can approach time with their kids, such as choosing to play "a game over arguing about an academic assignment." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Mar 27, 2020 at 2:50am PDT "If you are stressed, lower your expectations where you can and virtually reach out for social connection. We are in this together to stay well," King concluded her message. "That means mentally well, too." Many of Kotb's fans and followers have since commented on he post. Scroll down to see what they are saying.

