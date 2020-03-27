'Today' Host Hoda Kotb's 'Happy Friday' Message Lights up Social Media

Amid the dreary news cycle of recent weeks, Hoda Kotb is spreading some positivity. The Today show co-anchor took to Instagram early Friday morning to post a quote with an uplifting message. "Sometimes miracles are just good people with kind hearts," the quote reads. Kotb captioned it, "Happy friday xoxo."

Even before the novel coronavirus was declared a global pandemic, Kotb made it a habit to share positive quotes like that, although they seem to have taken on a new meaning in recent weeks. Kotb, 55, made it clear that even her optimistic personality is not immune to the tough times. While speaking to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees about his decision to donate $5 million in coronavirus relief efforts, Kotb broke down in tears on the air during Friday's episode. The seasoned NBC anchor was just finishing up her interview with Brees when she fought back tears.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Mar 27, 2020 at 1:20am PDT

"I also think a lot of things are contagious, including generosity," Kotb said at the close of the interview with Brees. "So our hope is that because you let us know you made this big, generous donation, and I think other people look and think, 'Hey, maybe I can help out too.' Drew, we love ya!" she said, to which Brees responded, "Love you too, Hoda."

Transitioning into the next segment, Kotb noticeably choked up, beginning to cry as she apologized repeatedly. Kotb's co-host Savannah Guthrie, who was hosting from home amid a self-quarantine, encouraged her friend to take a minute and generously offered to read the tease for the upcoming segments, reassuring Kotb, "I know where your heart is, my dear, I do."

Continue on to see how fans reacted to Kotb's Instagram post early Friday morning, as well as her emotional moment on the air.